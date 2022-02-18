Round Pond

I happened upon this picture and recognized a couple of the gentlemen. I am not even sure where it was taken or why. Gordon Fossett, the first in the back row, sure is young here. The Odd Fellows Hall perhaps? I would appreciate and love to know everyone’s names and perhaps where it takes place. Please shoot me an email if you can solve this mystery.

I am not sure if anyone out there would remember Harry Marble, who used to be a newscaster on Channel 6 many years ago. I remember meeting him as a young child. Harry lived in Bremen and was quite the celebrity around these parts. He did an interview with Bethiah Steer Thompson, who was over 100 at the time, asking her various questions about her life and the times that she grew up in.

When the interview had come to its conclusion Harry asked her if she would be willing to do another interview the following year. Her response was, “I know that I will still be here but I am worried you won’t, you’re looking mighty poorly.” I am not sure if he lived for that next interview but Mrs. Thompson lived on for a few more birthdays.

The baked stuffed haddock, that was supposed to be on King Ro’s menu for a Friday night about a month ago, will be this Friday’s dinner. It will be served with oatmeal rolls and homemade coleslaw. The dessert will be chocolate bread pudding. This is very popular and we usually do 30 dinners, so call to reserve early at 529-5380.

Quote of the week: “Old is when a sexy woman catches your fancy and your pacemaker opens the garage door.”

