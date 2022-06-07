Memorial weekend has come and gone with mostly nice weather. Round Pond has woken up from the long winter and is in full swing again. As I was mowing at the town landing a few days ago many boats were being launched and both Round Pond Lobster and Muscongus Bay Lobster were a beehive of activity getting ready for the busy weekend and the season ahead.

B.J. and Roy Hudson placed the flags up on the poles here in the village in time for Memorial Day. Each year they add a few more and extend them further down the road. They make the town welcoming and at the same time honor all the veterans that have served.

Sadly, Sheala Jackovich will not be opening the Round Pond Shoppe this year (better known as the home of the fat seagulls). She realizes that it may be too much. Stay tuned, there may be a “pop up” sale here and there. Sheala and Tony would like to thank the many people who have helped them get settled in after their winter away. Sheala says that Jenny Cleaves, Sara Herndon, and the folks at Round Pond Coffee have been invaluable. To add to the stress of getting everything in order they came home to no hot water. Ron Shapiro has been hard at work to get it back up and running. Welcome back to the Jackovich family.

The Round Pond Schoolhouse held the annual Attic-Basement-Closet sale this past weekend after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. They were happily surprised by the donations and the flow of shoppers over the two days of the sale. The Thursday night old-fashioned beano will be back also starting on June 30 from 7-8:30 p.m.

The Art of Antiquing is also opening this year. They have received a container of inventory from France and are eager for the season. Margaret will be open on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the month of June.

Quote of the week: “Be happy not bitter.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

