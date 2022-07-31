Round Pond

There is a new king in town and his throne is on the dock at the town landing. Someone put quite a bit of time into the making of a special chair reading “Take a load off Frankie.” We all know that Frankie Poland works from dawn till dusk and can probably use a little down time after hauling all day. Enjoy your throne, Frankie! And kudos to whoever put it there.

This Sunday, July 31, Marilee Harris will be the guest minister at the Brown Church’s vesper service, which starts at 7 p.m. It is hard to believe that there are only four more services of the season after this one, the last being on Aug. 28.

The last concert of the season at the Brown Church is Wednesday, Aug. 3. Jud Caswell will be performing starting at 7:30 p.m. Many thanks to Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee, of Castlebay, for making the music possible this summer.

There will be a full house this week at the Washington Schoolhouse for this season’s first week of art camp led by Liz Martone. The camp has always been very popular with the children in the area. The next session runs Aug. 8-12. You can contact Liz at efmartone@gmail.com for more details.

Quote of the week: “Women and cats will do just as they please and men and dogs should relax and get used to the idea.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

