William Smith had the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday when his daughter, Judith Utley, hosted a surprise 90th birthday party with his close friends at The Chamberlain House here in Round Pond.

Judith, along with Irv and Marty True, were taking him to lunch when Judith said that she had left her phone at The Chamberlain House. When William went in to retrieve it everyone started singing Happy Birthday. Friends of his said that the look of surprise on his face was priceless. Attending was Georgia Leeman, Bethiah Callahan, Ann Evans, Sam and Marsha Hafford and of course, Marty and Irv.

By all accounts Shari Cunningham did a magnificent job with the delicious meal starting with appetizers, a beautiful fall salad, lobster, risotto, and asparagus, all William’s favorites and ending with a lemon blueberry cake. The presentation, service and setting were done to perfection.

Judith had spent many, many hours in the top of her dad’s garage putting together a collection of pictures representing William’s life. She also had a chest of mementoes that were precious to him. As each item was taken from the chest, he would tell his friends the significance of each one. All in all, a very classy, thoughtful event to celebrate his life of 90 years and hopefully many more to come.

Round Pond Coffee will be open this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 through Monday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Their last regular weekend will be Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Helping Hands of Round Pond will hold a soup sale and storytelling event on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 3-4:30 p.m. to benefit this nonprofit group at the meeting house (white church) here in Round Pond. You can join them and take a delicious soup home and enjoy tales from Jeff Larsen, a retired UCC minister, now retired in the village.

A very emotional but beautiful service was held for Donnie Leeman Jr. in the gymnasium at Lincoln Academy this past Saturday. There are no words to describe the tribute to Donnie by all his comrades in the various fire departments in the area. Donnie was fire chief for the Bremen department and their chaplain, who is also a firefighter and EMT, did a magnificent job of honoring Donnie. With every word spoken, it came across how dearly he was loved and respected.

Paul Leeman Jr., retired fire chief for Bristol, did an equally fine job in describing Donnie’s devotion to his work and also, above all else, to his family. It is apparent to everyone how he will be missed by all that knew him.

Don Stevenson was “sent off” in the manner that summed up his love of sailing and of the ocean. Don’s ashes were scattered at sea outside of Round Pond Harbor. A celebration of his life was held afterwards at the Harbor View House in Round Pond, owned by his daughter and son in law. Many friends and family gathered to honor Don and share fond memories. He will certainly be missed around the village, and I will miss our chats at the post office.

Music will continue at King Ro this fall and winter inside each Monday night with a slight change in time. It will now be from 4-6 p.m.

This week’s quote is from a cousin of mine who related to me one of his father’s sayings: “If B.S. were electricity, you would be a power station.”

