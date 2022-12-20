The picture depicts that Round Pond has its quiet harbor back. Not a mast or a pleasure craft in sight. It looks much like it did in the 60s. Back then, most knew the name and the owner and even their pot buoy colors of every lobster boat in the harbor and most still do. The harbor will be freezing over soon and then the remaining lobster boats will soon disappear as well.

B.J. and I do feel that we should clear up the misconception that King Ro has sold. It hasn’t quite happened yet. B.J. can still be seen behind the counter and doing what is required behind the scenes, with Owen managing. We could not be more thrilled with the fact that Owen and Amity, along with their 6-year-old daughter, Zoe, will be buying and taking over soon. They are absolutely the perfect people to carry on the King Ro tradition. Fran and Bill would also be very pleased.

Speaking of King Ro, this Friday night’s dinner will be chicken sausage gumbo with rice, cheddar cornbread and blueberry cheesecake. There will be a little holiday hiatus for Dec. 23 and 30.

I do not like that recently I have had to write about quite a few deaths in our little community. Unfortunately Donny Burns, 64, passed away on Nov. 29 after a very courageous two-year battle with cancer. Donnie worked at Master’s Machine Co. for 35 years after working with his father drilling wells in his younger days. Donny had a quiet demeanor and always had a smile on his face for everyone. He will be sadly missed. Our sympathy goes out to his family and friends.

Quote of the week: “Money isn’t everything but it sure seems like everything requires it.”

