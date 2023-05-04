Debbie Mikulak is coordinating the grow-a-row program for Healthy Lincoln County as her required 40-hour volunteer project to complete her master gardener volunteer training. If you are a home gardener and wonder what you can do with all of those extra veggies from your garden, please consider donating them to the food hub at the Twin Villages Foodbank Farm. Any size donation is accepted.

You can either bring it to the food hub at Round Top Farm or one of their volunteers can pick it up from you. No special packaging or minimum donation is required. They even have free seeds if you’d like to participate in the program. To find out more, please email Debbie at growarow2023@gmail.com.

Unfortunately the sale of King Ro to Owen and Amity Libby did not go through as planned. The store will be closing after business on May 12 and will have modified hours until then.

The store will be open 8 a.m. to noon Sunday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. King Ro will be closed Saturday.

King Ro will remain on the market as real estate.

It is very important to me and B.J. that rumors do not run rampant of bankruptcy, divorce or anything of that nature. That certainly is not the case. B.J. has been working at a new job as project manager on a house under construction here in Round Pond and is loving it. It is simply time for a new chapter and direction. Pounding nails instead of making pizzas!

There aren’t enough words to express our thanks to all of our loyal customers. Each and every one of you have made it a pleasure. Calhoun, the store dog, will be the one to suffer the most by this news. He has enjoyed being the official greeter for more than 13 wonderful years. He will miss the trek up over the hill to go to his job.

There will be one more Friday night dinner this week. It will be lasagna, garlic bread, and chocolate mousse pie. Call 529-5380 to reserve.

Quote of the week: “I walk around like everything is fine, but deep down, inside my shoe, my sock is sliding off.”

