Round Pond

For the last week or so our blue skies have been gray, and the sun has been looking more like a daylight moon. With the wildfire smoke from Canada making its way to our region we have been experiencing what looks like smoggy city skies. Finally on Sunday the blue skies were back, and the temperatures were feeling like July. We will gladly take it knowing what we do about the months to come.

I have had more reaction to last week’s article about Lois Gahm then any other in a long time. It seems that most people were like me, always wondering about her and her drive to be along the roadside collecting cans every day. The people who have commented on my column have said that they will now be waving and thanking her for all that she does to keep our roadsides trash free. Thanks again, Lois.

With contracts ready to be signed next week, we finally feel free to tell the skinny about King Ro. Boy, have there been some wild rumors out there!

Steve Brackett, a fellow Round Ponder, honest and ambitious, will be leasing and operating the store. Steve hopes for a Nov. 1 opening but that depends on the licensing being approved soon and completing the improvements that he is making to get the doors open. Steve’s priorities are getting groceries on the shelf, beer in the cooler, and the pizza oven fired up as soon as possible.

Steph Harris will be back baking her goodies right away and Steph Dexter will be making her specialty sandwiches along with the grab-and-go sandwiches that King Ro has always had. And Bambi will be back as well making her delicious pizza.

Steve has numerous plans that he will be implementing along with the two Stephs. The bakery will be relocated as well as the kitchen and expanded upon, a new wheelchair accessible bathroom will be built, and a pub will be in the area where the cafe was located. There will be gas again in the near future. These plans and the construction will be carried out over the winter but for now he is concentrating on getting the doors back open.

Quote of the week: “What is the most dangerous thing in the world that a man can eat? Wedding cake.” (I realize that this sounds like a sexist remark, but I couldn’t resist.)

