The Eveready Bunny, aka Kendrick Wilson, moved back to his home this past Monday after an eight-month long stay with Lara Decker. Lara and her son, Jack, dedicated themselves to providing him with a home full of laugher, delicious meals, and lots of care and love. There were also other friends that pitched in along the way. Lara, Tom Cusick and Judi Olson will continue to help him out at home along with Comfort Keepers.

Sadly, Round Pond has lost another villager who was born and brought in Round Pond and continued her adult life here as well, raising her three sons. Martha Hanna Masters passed away at her home this past Saturday after battling health issues. Martha had a smile that could light up a room and will be sadly missed by all. There will be a public grave side service that will be announced in her obituary.

The Round Pond landing has finally been resurfaced. After many delays since spring with weather being the biggest factor along with the business of the high summer months, it is now pothole free. The striping has yet to be done but will be completed as soon as possible.

The Round Pond Village Improvement Society meeting that was to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 24 has been postponed until further notice. The new date will be posted in the paper, in my column, and at the post office as soon as it has been determined.

Granite Hall’s fall hours are Wednesday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store will be closed Tuesdays.

Work continues daily on King Ro Market with Steve Brackett and crew working diligently to get the store back up and running and the doors open as soon as possible. Painting is underway along with numerous other improvements. It will be a happy day when the village again has a store.

Quote of the week: “Have you ever had one of those days when you are holding a stick, and everybody looks like a piñata?”

