Arthur Cox’s diaries state that in 1908 he helped haul the drilling machine to H.H. Chamberlain’s here in Round Pond. Chamberlain had built four cottages on his property, then known as “The Colony.” The machine was then hauled to the village where the town well was dug. It was situated at the beginning of the Washington Schoolhouse Road where it was used by many.

The rest of the well’s story is supplied by Bethiah Callahan from her vast collection about the history of Round Pond. Back in those days some people had cisterns in their cellars and a few of the fortunate had wells, many had none of these and depended on the well and would pump and carry the water in buckets. The well was dug by Alfred Poland from Washington. While working in the village he and his wife stayed at the Etheridge Hotel owned by Oliver Etheridge and his wife, Mary Alice. The old Etheridge house is now owned by Sheala and Tony Jackovich. The drilling machine was manufactured by Keystone in Beaver Falls, Pa.

The Washington Schoolhouse made use of the well on a daily basis from 1908 through 1953 having neither a cistern nor well. Two boys would be picked each day to make the trip to the well and lug buckets of water, which were then transferred to a clay crock, white with blue stripes with a spigot, which they drew water from for a drink during school hours.

In 1935 at the town meeting the town voted to update and pay the expenses for a new pump and foundation on the town well.

Throughout the pump’s history it was well known that when the well was being dug a drill bit fell into it and made the water rusty for many years, but it was still made use of despite this unfortunate incident.

As kids I remember that we would go to the well and prime it with a cup which hung from the side for a cool drink of water.

The pump still stands at the end of the schoolhouse drive.

The Brown Church Christmas service was a success as always and with many attending. The a cappella group was excellent with one of the women having a young infant in a baby sling, which added joy to the service. The Revs. Kenneth Smith and Jeff Larson kept up the Brown Church tradition with an uplifting service that had a touch of history and the much loved tradition of a Christmas story which was enjoyed by all.

This coming Saturday, Dec. 9, Jim and Sarah Matel along with Alitha Young and Jim Barnes will be hosting a community Christmas party from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Harborview House.

King Ro Market opened its doors once again this past Wednesday with Steven Brackett at the helm. The store has kept its old Round Pond charm but with many improvements. Come in and enjoy the well-known King Ro pizzas that have sadly been missed in the last few months along with the scrumptious baked goods by Steph Harris and their specialty sandwiches by Steph Dexter. And don’t forget the ice cold beer. The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Quote of the week: “Just because you are offended does not mean that you are right.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

