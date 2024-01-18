While there cannot be any storms in our history that compare whatsoever to last week’s devastation, it did get me wondering about others that may have occurred many years ago. As we used to call it, in the olden days. Of course you know who I called, Bethiah Callahan. She has her grandmother, Bethiah Thompson’s journals that go back to 1944. There were others previous to that but unfortunately Bethiah is not in possession of them. Her grandmother being born in 1858 and passing away in 1965 was a wealth of information. She wrote of storms here in Round Pond.

Dec. 1, 1944

Lights out. Muscongus Island (Louds) hit hard by storm. Lost their wharf and many lobster traps. One boat reported lost.

Nov. 20, 1945

A very high wind with rain all night and day. Very high tide over the bridge at South Bristol. Power and phone both off. The tide took the top off Mr. Lewis’ wharf and blew down a tree at Wilder Nichol’s house.

July 19, 1951

Bad rain storm. Both bridges under water. At one time no cars could go over them. Water up to furnace at Bert’s. Water in Leon Munroe’s house at bridge. Much damage.

While this was not in the journals it was known that the water was over the bridge going to Back Shore and in Leon’s house due to a door that had roared down stream and landed perfectly, blocking the passage of water into the harbor.

In that same storm John Munroe, who lived in what is now Sally Pedrick’s house, was ill and had to be taken out of his front door in a rowboat.

Heartfelt thoughts to those that have suffered such devastation in last week’s coastal storm. It has certainly brought friends and neighbors together in the effort to clean up and rebuild.

This week’s Friday night dinner at King Ro will be pot roast with onions and carrots, mashed potatoes, and yeast rolls.

Quote of the week: “Nothing says ‘I mean business’ like using a cart at the liquor store.”

