Work is progressing on the dock at the Round Pond landing that was destroyed in the storm back on Jan. 10. Round Pond Marine is setting new pilings that have been capped in readiness for running the stringers and getting the decking laid.

The original cribbing is still being used. Four of the pilings close to shore had to be hand dug with Jamie setting them with his tractor. The wind and cold have not made it pleasant at times, but they are getting the job done.

Spring must be in the air. The bird nests under our deck, which have been the summer home of the future mothers and fathers to be for a couple of years now, are getting repairs made by these industrious feathered friends. We have had the pleasure of watching the eggs hatch, the little ones fed by the parents, and then being taught to fly. It was our cat’s favorite pastime, day in and day out in the sunroom, watching them through the cracks between the decking.

The bluebirds are back in droves, fighting for the mealworms with the bully grackles. We have had an amazing amount of coyote tracks around our house and yard also; one set leading right to our cellar window. Makes me realize all over again why our cat is an inside cat.

Work is progressing at King Ro with lots of construction taking place. The ceiling has come down in the table area to make way for a barn board pitched ceiling. Many other plans and improvements are planned and underway. Stay tuned.

The Friday Night dinner this week will be spiral ham, au gratin potatoes, brown sugar carrots, anadama rolls, and tollhouse pie. 529-5380

Quote of the week: “For those who don’t want Alexa listening in on your conversations, they’re making a male version……..it doesn’t listen to anything.”

