The Round Pond dock is pretty much completed and will be open this spring not only for skiffs but for jumping. The picture was taken by Red Boutilier back in 1970. From left: Debbie Poland (sitting), and jumpers Patty Ball, Susan Poland, Terry Leeman, the high-flying daredevil of the group, and Jill Russell. Marshall Hanna is observing from the ramp.

I propose a challenge to reunite for an identical picture this summer, jumping in the same order, to christen the new dock. Any takers? I am serious, give me a call. It would be great to have a then and now. Come on, you are all good for it, especially Debbie and Marshall who are just observing!

This week’s Friday night dinner at King Ro will be baked stuffed shells, Italian sausage with onions and peppers, focaccia, along with blueberry crisp. Call 529-5380.

While up in our attic the other day I came across a box that had two pairs of ice skates. About 14 years ago B.J. and I were skating the local ponds quite often. We decided that the old plastic skates – black for guys, white for girls – were a thing of the past.

As kids, our feet were frozen by the time we had taken off our boots and put the freezing plastic skates on. An hour on the ice and it felt like we had frostbite. So we headed to L.L. Bean and bought expensive, insulated, guaranteed-to-keep-your-feet-warm skates.

We have not had much decent ice since. We had them on only once, ready to give it the old college try but the ice was too soft. So there they sit, never being used and collecting dust. Which may be just as well, I can picture a broken hip scenario.

It made me think of how lucky all of us were to grow up around here and have so many choices of ponds in the village. We had the wonderful rectangle that Dick Callahan made for us and kept plowed, perfect for our favorite game, cross the line. We had Rice’s, Carroll Leeman’s, Gordon Fossetts, “The Farm” (Calhouns) and Wyman’s. We also had Hastings on Elliot Hill Road and Reggie Reilly’s in New Harbor if we could coerce one of our parents to drive us there.

Of course there was the inevitable tire that we would roll out onto the pond for our bonfire. Can you imagine that in this day and age? We would come home reeking of burnt rubber, covered in soot with only the white of our eyes showing. Those were some of the best days growing up here in Round Pond.

Quote of the week: “We do what we have to do so that we can do what we want to do.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

