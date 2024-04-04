If you are coming down Route 32 from Bremen to Round Pond there is a bridge on the town line called The Kitty Breskin. For the life of me I had never heard that name before, of course thinking that it is a memorial bridge and related to someone in the area. I have been asking people around town about it and typically the answer is that they have wondered the same thing as well. I finally had the sense to Google it and found out that she is a woman who lives in Boothbay who was integral in the design and construction of the bridge. Mystery solved.

The Friday night dinner at King Ro this week will be chicken Alfredo penne, roasted broccoli, focaccia, and chocolate torte with raspberry sauce. Call 529-5380.

I have been interested in the history of Annie Hinds’ millinery shop that sat approximately where the firehouse is today. There is not a lot of information as to when it was built and precisely the years that she ran her shop, but from what I could find out it was approximately in the late 1800s and early 1900s. She sold hats to the ladies in the village. Hats in that era were a must and in most cases an indication of status. The fancier the better, adorned with feathers and ribbons. They were considered the grand finale of an outfit.

Thank goodness the only hats that we have to worry about in this day and age are ones that simply keep our heads warm. Alas, the shop was moved down behind the firehouse in approximately the late 1920s or early ‘30s. It is now a private home overlooking the harbor.

Quote of the week: “Don’t say something permanently hurtful just because you are temporarily upset.”

