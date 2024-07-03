There is always an air of excitement here in the village the week of the Fourth of July. Flags and banners go up on most houses and everyone along Route 32 is readying their front lawns to accommodate many lawn chairs in which to watch the parade.

Most of the summer residents make sure to be here by the July 4. Our little town swells from hundreds of residents to thousands.

The inception of the Fourth of July parade started around 40 years ago to honor Carroll Hanna, who passed away very unexpectedly the previous October. Carroll would have certainly gotten a kick out of a wacky parade through Round Pond in his honor!

Floats are to stage at Masters Machine and get underway at noon. There are also fireworks over the harbor that night.

Round Pond Village Improvement Society’s nomination committee is still excepting names of anyone with a serious interest in the society’s four officer’s positions and three for board members. They ask that you submit your name by Monday, July 15 to their email address at rpvisnom24@gmail.com. You must be a member to run for a position or to vote. Membership cost is $10 per person or $15 for family. Checks can be sent to RPVIS at P.O. Box 182, Round Pond, 04564.

There was a problem with the net at the tennis court. Everything is fixed and ready to go.

Music is back at the Brown Church starting this Wednesday, July 3, with Curlew, and Wednesday, July 10 with Rusty Hinges. Music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Vesper services at the church will also be underway for the summer starting Sunday, July 7, with Kenneth Smith being the guest minister. Vespers begin at 7 p.m.

There will not be a Friday night dinner at King Ro this week, July 5, but the following Friday will be barbecue baked chicken with macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, cheddar jalapeno cornbread, and chocolate torte with raspberry sauce.

Do not forget the 13th annual Arts Fair at the Washington Schoolhouse on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is something for everybody from yarns, materials, jewelry, and much, much more.

A happy Fourth of July to everyone.

Quote of the week: “Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes.”

