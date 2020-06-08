Round Pond

B.J. and Roy Hudson were busy last week making sure that the flags were flying on the phone poles in time for Memorial Day. Thanks to Roy’s donation of several more flags, we are hopeful, at some point, to have them flying the whole length of town.

In this vein, I was talking to a friend who said that she was looking out her window admiring the flag on the pole and it was all twisted around and bunched up. She was thinking about how they somehow always manage to unfurl themselves. She made an analogy that our country is all twisted up right now, and has been many times before, but it always seems to manage to right itself again. Let’s hope that that will be the case.

The ice cream window at Granite Hall looked like it was doing a brisk business this weekend. Sarah and crew have opened the window only, for now, with hopes of a full opening in the coming weeks. The hours are noon to 8:30 daily.

Bethiah Callahan became a great-grandmother for the second time. Her granddaughter, Samantha Allison, Peggy’s daughter, gave birth to a healthy son on May 11. Bennett Gregory was welcomed by his mom, dad Taylor, who is a chief in the Navy, and big sisters Emily, 10, and McKenzi, 8. Bennett weighed in at a healthy 9 pounds, 4 ounces and was 22 inches long. Samantha and family live in King George, Va., where Taylor is stationed. Congratulations!

Starting this Friday it will be mandatory to wear face masks into stores. Many have been making it a practice for weeks now and we, at King Ro, have been very grateful to those who have been wearing them and practicing the proper distancing.

King Ro would also like to reiterate that we will deliver or do curbside at no cost to anyone who is here and quarantining or for anyone who is concerned with being out and about. Please call 529-5380.

Quote of the week: “Texting is a brilliant way to miscommunicate how you feel and misinterpret what other people meant.”

