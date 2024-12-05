Well, one holiday down and two to go. Turkey day is pretty much my favorite, or maybe it is the next day with all of the leftovers!

The Brown Church held its annual Christmas service on Sunday, Dec. 1. It is always a great way to kick off the season. The church looked so cozy and festive. The Rev. Kenneth Smith, along with the Rev. Jim Dowse, officiated. An a cappella group, Voices Rising, provided the music and was fantastic. And many thanks to Maggie Twomey at the piano.

The Helping Hands of Round Pond delivered beautiful wreaths around the village this past week. The Brown Church is adorned with two.

The annual Christmas tree lighting and carol sing along will be this Saturday, Dec. 7. People will gather around 4 p.m. Afterward everyone is invited to Round Pond Coffee for hot chocolate and Christmas cookies. The tree is located next to The Art of Antiquing and across from Granite Hall Store.

The Harbor View House will be hosting its annual Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 4-7 p.m. They will have lots of beverages and food, but if you would like to bring something to share please do.

Granite Hall Store is now having their sale with everything 10% off this week and ending the week before Christmas with a “pick a ticket” for up to 50% off. They are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Round Pond Coffee will be open Saturday, Dec. 21 and Sunday, Dec. 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The wine bar will be open on Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21 from 5-8:30 p.m.

Quote of the week: “Arguing with a fool proves there are two.”

