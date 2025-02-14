After seeing my photo, my cousin allowed that her mother spent her inheritance at White Flower Farm. That would be easy to do! Their prices are steep but their quality is unsurpassed. When this basket arrived a couple of weeks ago, there were a couple of green sprouts in the dirt. Once uncovered within three or four days the entire basket was filled with sprouting bulbs of every kind. What a pleasure to see something so colorful and so full of scent this time of year.

Money well spent.

In all the years that I have written the Round Pond column I have never, ever had the response that I have had in mentioning Debby Jo Holmquist’s (Davidson) book. I have had phone calls, emails, and messages from Key West to California from people who have known Debby their entire lives but have lost contact over the years. One woman called me from Jefferson, we have never met, and we talked about the book for over an hour. We had our very own book club that evening.

Everyone wants to reach out to her, as did B.J. and I, because no one realized the enormity of her abuse and how bad her growing up situation was. I have been in contact with her a lot in the last couple of weeks and have been humbled by her life and experiences. Debby excitedly shared with me that Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop, here in Damariscotta and other locations in Maine, have been selling out of her book. They have asked her to come for a book signing this summer. I will be one of the first in line. “A Shepherdess Beaten But Not Broken” is a must read and a book that you can’t put down.

We have now gained an hour and a half of daylight along with more snow than we have seen in years. Two more storms are predicted for this week. Although shoveling is not my favorite thing, it is so beautiful outside that it feels worth it.

Back in the winter of 2015 is the last time that we have it documented in our plowing journals that we have plowed this many times. The storms haven’t been dumping huge amounts of snow but so far, knock on wood, they haven’t turned to rain and ice.

B.J. got stuck badly enough last week that he had to use the winch to get out. Things didn’t go according to plan when the tree he had winched to came down on top of the truck denting the roof and breaking a window. Never a dull moment…

Quote of the week: “Turns out, if you lose a sock in the dryer it comes back to life as a Tupperware lid that doesn’t fit any of your containers.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

