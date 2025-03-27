Round Pond Marine has put the floats back on the No. 1 dock (new one) to allow the fisherman to tie up their skiffs and bring their boats back to the harbor. There are a few that are in and many more to come. The season has begun.

Everyone has enjoyed our ongoing battle with the geese, whether in the newspaper or on Facebook. With grass available everywhere they seem to be giving us a little break. The air horn is, however, within easy reach of the front door.

We have taken on a whole different rival now. We have 100 feet of high-grade contractor lights strung back and forth over our deck. We spent the extra money because they do last about 10 years, which our ones at the cottage have proven.

Three days ago we looked out and laughed because there was a fat gray squirrel trying to high wire across the lines, doing a Wallenda Brothers act. We didn’t laugh for long as we watched him bite through the rubber hanger and run off with the socket, bulb and all! Mind you, these are not Christmas bulb-size bulbs but full-size Edison bulbs. He had it in his mouth and ran like the dickens for the woods.

We hoped it was a one-time occurrence. The next day six were missing.

I caught him out there a couple of days ago biting another and chased him with the first thing I could find, which was a can of Raid. I am very happy that no one was here to video me spraying that at him! Yesterday I hit him with a piece of kindling and chased him into the woods thinking that I would find his hiding spot but low and behold I found the grill brush deep in the woods that had gone missing.

B.J. has a pistol with rat shot ready to go but that light bulb stealer is too fast. We have now lost 15 of the bulbs. We tried the Havahart Trap and he has stolen the food and tripped it twice but has not been trapped. We can’t figure out what a squirrel can be doing with all of these bulbs.

Our house is officially a zoo…

Quote of the week: “If you have an opinion about other people’s lives, raise your hand. Now put it over your mouth.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

