The ongoing battle with our various critters continues. The geese have been a bit less of an issue lately, probably due to the fact that there is open water and grass aplenty now.

The demon gray squirrels have picked up the gauntlet however, in a big and expensive way. One of our 50-foot strings of patio lights is now nothing but bare wire. All 30 bulbs gone off of that one.

The remaining string has a couple of sorry looking bulbs hanging here and there. We hated to do it but B.J. shot one last week.

We were hoping he was the only deranged bulb stealing mammal but that was not to be. We have seen more of them running across the deck with a bulb sticking out of their mouths. We just keep asking ourselves, what in the world could squirrels be doing with over 50 bulbs?

I have Googled it and apparently they have no use for them, but just like to do it for the fun of it. A neighbor brought us a string of lights to put up but I am not sure that there would be any sense to do that at this point. I hope the whole group doesn’t band together and lug off our deck furniture!

Helping Hands of Round Pond will be hosting their spring coffee at The Ro from 9:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 8. Their last one was a grand success. They invite all to take this opportunity to gather and enjoy coffee and sweets with your fellow neighbors and friends.

With the surprise snow that hit last weekend, it made me think of how everyone’s snow removal equipment is probably up on blocks until next year.

I looked up in the 1920 Bristol town report what snow removal for the town had cost back then. It was a grand total of $234.33. In 2020, $502,589.23 was appropriated for removal and we have so many less storms. It’s pretty interesting to see the difference 100 years can make.

Quote of the week: “When you are young and you drop something, you simply pick it up. When you’re older and you drop something, you stare at it for a while wondering if you actually need it anymore.”

