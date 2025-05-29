For many years B.J. and Roy Hudson hung the flags up and down the village in time for Memorial Day. After Roy passed, B.J. took on Michael Taillon as his flag helper. Finally the rain stopped on Sunday so that they could hang all 23 mounts and flags to the phone poles. Unfortunately every year so many of them get torn down by large trucks hauling boats, cars, etc., which cannot be helped. The Round Pond Village Improvement Society funds the flags.

Speaking of the society, there will be a meeting on Thursday, May 29 at the firehouse here in Round Pond at 7 p.m.

The Brown Church summer music series will kick off on Wednesday, June 25 with an open mic and jam night. Sign up that evening at the church at 6 p.m. and the hosts will commence the fun at 6:30 p.m. and go until 8:30 p.m.

Save Friday, June 6 on your calendar for the huge gala being planned at The Ro to celebrate their one-year anniversary. Hard to believe that it has been a full year. Papa Tim and the Whiskey Throttle Band will be playing, and Bud Light Drafts will be $4. Come join the celebration at 6 p.m.

We have three deer that are hanging pretty close to our house and property these last few weeks. Two of them are obviously very pregnant, with one so big we are expecting that she will have twins. The poor little third one is quite small and does not look very healthy.

As we stand quietly and watch them, they are continually scratching and chewing on their flanks. I suppose that they are covered with the dreaded deer ticks. You can’t help but feel bad for them, they must be miserable. We are looking very forward to seeing some baby fawns soon.

Quote of the week: “True happiness can only be achieved when you love what you have and have what you love.”

