There is some beautiful new signage along with fresh flower barrels as you enter the village thanks to The Helping Hands. The old welcome signs were looking pretty tired and worn. These look amazing and will certainly make everyone feel welcome.

The celebration of life was held last Saturday to say farewell to Ann Evans. It was done in grand style with Bobby Ives and Ernie Farrar officiating.

I can’t say that I have ever been to such a heartfelt, humorous at times, and well deserved tribute as this one. The stories shared by friends and family told of a rich life that was spent in giving and caring for her loved ones and community. Round Pond now has a huge hole that will be impossible to fill.

The Brown Church kicked off the music series for 2025 on Wednesday, June 18 with open mic night. Wednesday, July 2, the Novel Jazz band will perform. Music is from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The first Vesper Service at The Brown Church this summer will be at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 6. The Rev. Kenneth Smith will be the visiting minister.

Round Pond will be jumping on the Fourth of July. The parade will start on the Lower Round Pond Road near Master’s Machine at noon and continue through the village. King Ro is going to be hosting a BBQ with live music from Papa Tim and the Whiskey Throttle Band.

Steve had them play at The Ro’s 1st anniversary at the beginning of June and they were awesome. There’s no place like Round Pond on the Fourth!

Quote of the week: “Just cleared out some space in the freezer” sounds so much more productive than “I just polished off another pint of Ben and Jerry’s.”

