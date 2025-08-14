Round Pond is sporting new asphalt on Back Shore Road and Moxie Cove Road. As you can see from the picture, the new parking at the shore landing is completed and already in use.

This reminds me of when I was a little kid on Back Shore Road. They used to spread a layer of tar then put gravel on top. The tar would stay soft for quite a long while. All of us kids would ride our bikes through it and put our initials in with sticks. Back in those days, some 60 years ago, there were no boat haulers to put the lobster boats in and out in the spring and fall. The boats were kept in wooden cradles on our lawns for the winter, bottom cleaned off in the spring and repainted. Then the cradles were hauled down the road to the landing. The wood would leave huge splinters in the tar all along the way. Us kids would escort the boats either on foot or on our bikes. It was a sure sign of summer.

The Round Pond Coffee Wine Bar will be open this week Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5-8:30 p.m. They will be offering $2 oysters until they run out!

This week’s visiting minister at The Brown Church Vesper Service on Sunday will be David Holwick. The service starts at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, Aug. 20, Jud Caswell, an award-winning songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, will be performing at the Wednesday Night Music Series at The Little Brown Church. Doors open at 7 p.m.

A reminder that Debby Jo Davidson Houle, originally from Lower Round Pond, will be speaking and doing a book signing at Skidompha Library in Damariscotta at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21. If you haven’t read her award-winning book “A Shepherdess Beaten But Not Broken,” it is a must read.

Another reminder: The 4th annual free ice cream social put on by the Helping Hands will be held on the lawn of Round Pond Green from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17. There will be tables, chairs and tents, music, and activities for kids. Spread the word to your Round Pond friends and neighbors.

Quote of the week: “It’s free to be mean, but it pays to be kind.”

