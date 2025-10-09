Every so often, and if you are very lucky, you have a day that you know was so absolutely perfect that you will always remember it. My day happened last week under the most beautiful clear blue sky, light winds, and on a very special island.

B.J. has been working on Louds Island the last two summers doing caretaking and carpentry and has become familiar with the roads, pathways, and people. Most of us locals grew up going to Louds on a regular basis to the sand beach on the northern tip, to visit Ken and Evelyn Gifford or Cecil and Elizabeth Prior, and as teenagers camping by the beach. Over the years most of the properties have been sold off and we don’t have the access that we used to have.

Terry Leeman Taillon’s mother, Nellie Gifford Leeman, grew up and attended school on the island but Terry hadn’t been there for close to 50 years. B.J. borrowed a Gator from one of his clients and we got the grand tour of every nook and cranny. We visited both cemeteries, finding friends and some relatives. Terry got to see her grandparent’s home and where her mom grew up.

Louds is peaceful and pristine, much like you’ve gone back in time. No electricity, but people are putting up solar panels and have generators. There are 46 homes on Louds, most dating from the early 1800s. The owners have kept all the character of that era in their houses, many with original antiques and cook stoves. It is truly a treasure and magical place.

Don’t forget the “Oh My Gourd” community coffee on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. hosted by the Helping Hands of Round Pond at The Ro. All are welcome.

Our ongoing battle with the dirty geese continues. I am not sure if they are the same eight that we’ve had for two years but I am betting they are the same taunters. I was finding it somewhat funny, especially the videos of B.J. chasing them, until the other night.

Around 10 a.m. I realized that we had not brought the birdfeeders in for the night. We have an overly friendly raccoon that has nocturnal feasts.

I ran out barefooted, grabbed the feeders, and came in with wet feet from the dew. Until I realized that it was not dew, but goose doo-doo all between my toes.

This is now full on war!

Quote of the week: “The old ones are still the best. Old jeans, old boots, old friends, old songs and old times.”

