I am having such a terrible time to put into words what the gathering for Sheala Jackovich was like this past Sunday night. There simply are not enough adjectives to describe the peace and love that surrounded all that attended.

Sheala passed away last week in Thailand at the age of 95. Sheala brought goodness and light to Round Pond for nearly 60 years. It feels as though we have experienced her loss twice, once when she and Tony decided to sell their home here and move to Thailand, and again in her passing.

The setting for the gathering was behind Granite Hall in the beautiful little garden, which was so appropriate because Granite Hall and Sarah were her heart. The garden was not only lit up by hanging lights and everyone carrying candles, but a gorgeous sunset that seemed to be all for Sheala. Her famous fat seagulls abounded.

Many spoke of her goodness, kindness and overall Shealaness. There were many laughs at some of her antics in keeping Tony from knowing if she hired someone to work on their home, mostly to correct some of Tony’s mistakes!

She and Tony lived their lives to the absolute fullest, not only realizing their dreams in traveling and being a part of the village but in giving of themselves.

Alan Davis appropriately played and sang “Summertime,” by Ella Fitzgerald, with Ella being Sheala’s favorite while also referencing to how much she detested cold weather. Mark Jespersen sang and played “Pilgrim” with everyone joining in.

It was a lovely gathering for a very lovely woman. All of Round Pond and all of her many friends send heartfelt condolences to her family.

In just the opposite type of celebration, Kendrick Wilson turned 95 this past week. Kendrick enjoyed Saturday night at The Ro, seeing a lot of townsfolk, and then had a party at Lara Decker’s on Sunday night surrounded by his many friends and loved ones. I remember when his 90th birthday was celebrated during COVID with him sitting at the town landing in a chair and everyone driving by and shouting birthday greetings. Here’s looking forward to his 100th!

Quote of the week: “Sometimes it all gets to be too much … I have to turn off the news and put on a serial killer documentary so I can relax.”

