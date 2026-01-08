Phew, the long holiday season stretching from Thanksgiving at the end of November through to Jan. 1 is in the rearview mirror. Not that I don’t enjoy the festivities but it is a lot. I did not meet the early deadlines the last couple of weeks for my column.

We had the pleasure of three of our young grandsons from Dec. 22 to the end of December. The youngest, Julian, is 11 months old and always smiling for a few days. Then Tucker at 5, smart as a whip, and his little brother Reid at 1 1/2 was never seen without a grin on his face and a Matchbox car in each hand. They were a joy and made our holidays.

I have a notebook that contains a few of Shirley Ross’ Round Pond columns from the early ‘80s. I found a couple that were written around Christmas and New Year’s.

Growing up, reading her columns each week could be quite informative, and if I didn’t, my parents sure did! You would always know who went to dinner where, who got picked up for speeding or, God forbid, a DWI, who was engaged or having a baby, and the ultimate, who was getting a divorce. I don’t believe that we can get away with as much gossip as Shirley did back in the day but it was always entertaining.

Here are a few tidbits from Christmas 1982:

While Kenneth Gifford was busily cutting a Christmas tree, he felt a presence nearby and upon investigating, found a deer watching his cutting performance.

Mr. and Mrs. William Benner and sons, Kevin and Seth were Wednesday dinner guest of Mrs. Ruth Crook.

Mrs. Herbert Russell was one of many guests of her son and family, the Bill Russells on Christmas Day.

Archie Etheridge and family of Saco and I were the Christmas Day guests of the Burton Etheridges.

James Collamore has been on vacation from Bath Iron Works and reports that he has been working on paneling a bedroom.

Since the Meal Site was closed last Thursday, The Five Musketeers dines at La Garage in Wiscasset and went on to Bath shopping. The Five Musketeers? Mabel Poland, Marian Russell, Lelia Atkinson, Vesper Smith, and myself.

Mrs. Eleanor Cushing was the Christmas guest of her daughter and husband, The Stepehn Prentices.

The shrimp boats are busy. Thanks to Bobby Elliot, I had some piping hot shrimp oozing with butter. Along the roadside I note trucks are selling them from $1.25-1.35 per lb. In New Harbor they are $1.

Mr. and Mrs. Ron Harris were here for New Year’s. They talked with Fred and Albertine Lyons in Florida. Albertine now has the gout and Fred was more interested in football than any other subject.

Mark Friday, Jan. 9 on your calendar for the one and only Skippy Gamage will be the guest bartender for the night at The Ro. It is also ugly winter sweater night. Mike Levy will be on keyboard and Karen and Michelle will be on board to assist Skippy.

Quote of the week: “Don’t take criticism from people you would never go to for advice.”

