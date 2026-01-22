Last week I mentioned B.J.’s upcoming surgery. All went well with a new defibrillator and pacemaker implanted along with new batteries good for 10 years. Maine Medical could not have been more professional and kind. We were in the new tower called The Malone Family Tower. Boy, that must be one wealthy family! It is an amazing facility and we are very fortunate to have such medical treatment available to us.

The snow did not hold off like we were hoping to give B.J. a rest before plowing but at least he got a few days off before he had to go out. On Sunday we heard a plow coming down the drive and it was Dave Grindell coming to take care of our driveway and to see if we needed anything. That was so very kind, and as I say again and again, what a wonderful community we live in.

The Round Pond Meetinghouse (White Church) is going into phase three of its restoration project set to begin in the spring. While cleaning out the church a beautiful red leather bible was found that B.J.’s grandmother, Marion Russell, had donated to the church in April 1976. Thanks to Bob Harris for recognizing her name, The Helping Hands gave the bible to B.J.

As part of phase three they are removing the pews from the sanctuary to allow access for floor removal to address the structural support of the 1853 building. They will be providing details soon regarding the opportunity to purchase a pew so that you can have your own piece of Round Pond history.

Contributions toward the major renovation project are always welcome and may be made through their website, helpinghandsroundpond.org.

Quote of the week: “Keep calm and be crazy, laugh, love and live it up because right now is the oldest you have ever been and the youngest you’ll ever be again.”

