I hate to start my column off with difficult news, however, this needs to get out there because it involves people near and dear to our hearts and to their neighbors and friends. The Helping Hands of Round Pond wrote so eloquently about this situation on the GoFundMe page that I am going to quote it word for word.

As many of you know, our beloved friend and proprietor of King Ro Market and The Ro Pub, Steve Brackett, has been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. ALS is a rare and progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the nerves in the spinal cord and brain. While there is extensive research being done, there is currently no known cause or cure for this relentless disease.

Steve was diagnosed this fall. This diagnosis was devastating to him and his partner and wife of over 36 years. Steve and Karen have struggled to get a handle on this new reality and have understandably had many days of overwhelming sadness, frustration and anger at the unfairness.

While Steve acknowledges he is still processing everything he is determined to embrace life and accomplish his future plans in a more condensed time frame. His inner strength and determination are exactly what you would expect from this longtime resident of Round Pond. Steve is grateful to be working with neurologist Dr. John Taylor at MaineHealth’s ALS Specialty Care in Brunswick.

In October 2023, Steve leased King Ro Market, preserving the 150-year-old legacy of this local treasure we all cherish. Steve and Karen worked tirelessly and poured their life savings into reopening the market and adding The Ro, which quickly became the place to be in Round Pond for lunch, dinner, music, and bingo.

Steve and Karen have created a warm and caring space for the community to gather with friends, to share stories and build memories. One of Steve’s favorite things is to take a moment on a busy night at The Ro to take in the laughter and joy of everyone having a good time.

As Steve faces this diagnosis, he will need financial support for personal needs and to keep this business running. The funds raised will help cover medical expenses, adaptive equipment, home modifications, transportation costs, and loss of income. Additionally, your support will help ensure that King Ro Market and The Ro continue to serve as a gathering place for our community.

Steve and Karen have given so much to Round Pod and now it is our turn to give back. By coming together, we can ease their path and reduce some of the stress and anxiety this diagnosis creates. Please join us in supporting Steve and Karen, helping them find comfort and security-allowing them to enjoy precious time together and with our community.

Thank you for any donation you can offer.

To donate, go to gofund.me/2f5f1616a or search Help Support Steve Bracket in his Battle with ALS. To make a donation by check, mail it to Friends of Steve Bracket, P.O. Box 15, Round Pond, ME 04564

As I mentioned last week, the pews from the White Church are going to be taken out in order to make repairs underneath the building and flooring. They are 8 feet long and are currently secured to the floor of the church and will require stabilization to stand on their own. Each pew will come with one attached arm and an additional unattached arm to provide the opportunity to create a pew size that works for you. A donation of $100 is suggested and you will need to arrange for pickup. Contact helpinghandsroundpond@gmail.com by April 1.

Our very own icon of Round Pond, Jimmy Poland, is turning a very young 90 years old. His family is welcoming everyone to join them in celebration on his birthday, Saturday, Feb. 7 with an open house from 1-4 at The Harbor View House, at 1442 Route 32 in Round Pond. Light refreshments will be served. Storm date is Sunday, Feb. 8.

Quote of the week: “My therapist asked me what triggers my crazy side to come out and I told her nouns. She replied, ‘Nouns?’ I said, ‘Yes, people, places, and things.’”

