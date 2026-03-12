Not only did we gain man’s and (woman’s) best friend in our household, but we gained a goose and turkey chaser. The previous owners brought Baxter to our house on Sunday and he immediately became a part of our household. Just don’t ask our cat, Bennie, what he thinks – he is still under the bed.

When B.J. let Baxter out Monday morning, our front yard had its usual 17 turkeys pooping all over our walkway. Baxter took off like a shot and chased them through the fields, and we haven’t seen them since. The previous owners, Andy and Sandy, are dreading the geese that they will have this year at their home without Baxter to chase them off. I guess that I will not be able to post pictures of B.J. and his goose antics anymore; that problem will be handled by our new housemate.

Monday, March 16 is voting day at Bristol Consolidated School cafeteria from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is when voters will be casting their ballots for select board, school committee, planning board, and parks commission. Tuesday, March 17th will be the annual open town meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the BCS gym.

There is still time to get your application in for the William Smith Scholarship. You must be a resident of Bristol and either a high school senior or college freshman, sophomore, or junior. The deadline is Wednesday, April 15. The application can be downloaded at roundpondschoolhouse.org or is available by writing to Round Pond Schoolhouse Association at P.O. Box 205, Round Pond 04564.

Donations for Steve Brackett, proprietor of King Ro Market and The Ro who is battling ALS, can still be sent to Friends of Steve Brackett at P.O. Box 15, Round Pond 04564.

The ice is pretty much out in the harbor. Good riddance. Before we know it the harbor will be a beehive of activity again. Unfortunately with ice out comes the sea like waves on Route 32 and mud everywhere. We have always known that March is not a pretty month around here but April and May are soon to follow.

Quote of the week: “I can’t believe that I forgot to go to the gym today … That’s seven years in a row.”

