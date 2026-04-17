Soon, as you drive by the Chamberlain Cemetery you will see work being done on the stone wall in front of the cemetery.

The wall was built in 1976 by Norman Kelsey, a very well-known mason in the area, along with his helper Tilson Eugley. The Helping Hands of Round Pond sponsored the building of the wall and were always very proud of it. In recent years it has begun to deteriorate. I have mowed in front of the wall for many years and have been trying to put fallen stones back in place but, alas, I am not a mason!

The cemetery association has hired Alex Anderson, a certified mason, to do the work and he should be starting soon. He has assessed the wall and placed yellow flags where it is the most compromised. Hopefully it will be in ship shape again soon.

The next community coffee sponsored by The Helping Hands will be held Tuesday, April 21 from 9:30-11 a.m. at The Ro. This coffee clash has become very popular with many people attending. Enjoy the good company, coffee and baked goods.

The Helping Hands have been kind enough to donate their pew cushions to the Brown Church. We did have a few there, but needed at least 20 more. They will be in place before the first event. Many thanks to The Helping Hands – you’ve made many derrieres happy.

On Friday, May 15, Eli West will be performing at the Brown Church at 7 p.m. Eli is a Pacific Northwest native and is a multi-instrumentalist blending bluegrass, old time, and country sounds. Tickets can be bought at the door or discounted until Friday, May 8 at the Bagaduce Music website while they last.

Our phoebe pairs have returned for their fifth year of building nests under our deck and screen room. We can look down through the boards and watch the nest repairing going on, then the eggs and then hopefully the little feather puffs. The bluebird pairs have also returned to our bluebird houses. Even if the weather isn’t that great yet, this is a wondrous time of year.

Quote of the week: “Do what you can with what you have and where you are.”

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