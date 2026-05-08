From taking walks around the village this spring, it looks as though it could be a banner year for lupines. I am seeing them coming up everywhere. Last year was a horrible year and the lupine field had hardly any. Let’s hope that they put on a show this year like the daffodils and forsythia have.

As always, Don and Ann Stevenson’s forsythia was the first to bloom. I also have numerous buds on my lilacs. Spring is in the air.

And speaking of spring, Granite Hall Store is open! As of May 1 they are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesdays. It is ice cream time in the village.

Round Pond Lobster will be opening Memorial Day weekend. Buddy isn’t sure of the schedule yet, but I will be sure to have it in my column when it is determined.

I have reached out to Andrea Reny about The Anchor and Muscongus Bay Lobster but have not heard back yet. I will make sure to have more info next week.

Don’t forget that Eli West will be performing at the Brown Church on Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m. Eli is an American Roots musician, multi-instrumentalist blending bluegrass, old-time, and country songs. Tickets are available at the door as space allows.

The docks and floats are all in and Round Pond Marine has been busy getting moorings back into the harbor. We are especially excited this year due to Padebco installing a new motor for us on our boat, which has been a lawn ornament for the past two years.

Quote of the week: “Growing older is mandatory, but growing up is optional.”

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