As you can see from the picture Tony Jackovich’s windmill is back in working order. The windmill was one of Tony’s last big projects, which I believe he was in his late 80s when he started it. It was always one of his dreams to own a windmill. Andrew Clement, the owner of the Jackovich home, hired Nickolas Jones, a carpenter from Waldoboro, to reconstruct the blades and get it up and running again.

Andrew will also be opening a wine and cheese shop in Tony and Sheala’s gallery area some time in 2026. B.J. and I also had the pleasure of meeting his three miniature Nigerian goats. Now I can’t stop thinking about having one.

Speaking of adding to our animal zoo, the snapping turtle that has come back year after year made her first appearance on Sunday. She comes back every spring, presumably from the stream behind our house, looking for a place to lay her eggs. She spent the day going all over our lawn, up and down the driveway, then into the fields.

She is a friendly one. I can easily touch her and walk along beside her as she peruses our property for the perfect egg laying spot. Not sure if she found it on this go around or not. We usually see her for a few weeks. Would love to get a gander at the babies when they hatch but so far we haven’t been lucky enough for that big event.

We attended the service for Loa Blake in Tenants Harbor last Saturday, along with a great deal of Round Pond. It was beautifully done for a beautiful lady.

I went over to the lupine field on Northern Point hoping to get a picture and also hoping that the field was back to its former glory. Sadly that really isn’t the case this year but there are more lupines than last year. We’ll hope that they will continue to multiply.

There will be a Round Pond Village Improvement Society meeting this Thursday, June 11 at the firehouse at 6:30 p.m.

Quote of the week: “You know what stopped you dead in your tracks faster than anything else as a kid? Hearing your mother using your full name in ‘that’ tone of voice! Suddenly your whole body knew that you were in big trouble. Just three words and your stomach hit the floor.”

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