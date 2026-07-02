It is hard to believe that the Fourth of July is coming right up. Where in the world did June go?

Round Pond will be hopping as always with the parade starting at noon from the Lower Round Pond Road. My favorite part of July 4 has gotten to be the fireworks around the harbor. It is quite a sight and they last about an hour. Jim Barnes and Alithia Young welcome people to watch them from their lawn at 8 Molly’s Cove Road here in the village. Parking is a problem so they do ask everyone to take that into consideration.

The first vesper service of the season at the Brown Church will be Sunday, July 5 with the Rev. Warren Grant officiating. The service begins at 7 p.m.

There will be a memorial gathering for Sheala and Tony Jackovich on Sunday, July 5 at Buddy Poland’s dock (Round Pond Lobster). Guests are welcome to arrive anytime between 7-7:30 p.m. There will be time for visiting, sharing memories and looking through a memory book. There will be light snacks and people are invited to bring their own beverages.

Tony and Sheala were amazing people and so loved by the community.

I have been receiving numerous calls about the mowing of the cemeteries. As most people know, The Muscongus Cemetery Association is privately owned and runs entirely on donations. It costs $1,500 each time they are done. They will be mowed this week for the Fourth and hopefully every two weeks from there on out.

Donations can be sent to the association at P.O. Box 251, Round Pond and all are greatly appreciated.

Quote of the week: “Don’t say another word. Better to keep your mouth shut and seem a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

