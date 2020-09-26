Advanced Search
Round Pond

at

The moose on the loose in Round Pond makes his way from Southern Point to Northern Point. (Photo courtesy Joyce Jones)

There was a moose on the loose in the area over the weekend, with many being fortunate to see him and watch his swim from Southern Point to Northern Point. Jan John, who lives on Southern Point, was working in her gardens when their dog, Ella, started barking. When Jan turned around, a huge male moose was standing in the grass not 20 feet from her.

Jan’s husband followed Bullwinkle down their driveway. He moved over to the Robes property, where he began his swim across the harbor, which he safely navigated. Much of Maine’s wildlife has to deal with the horrible tick infestation and will seek water to relieve the irritation.

On Friday I saw on Facebook that someone pulled into the Bristol Mills Post Office and there was a moose in the parking lot, possibly the same one later seen in Round Pond. Be careful on the road — they are not car-friendly!

Many have been wondering what will happen with church services at the White Church. Of course, due to COVID, the church has been closed since March. COVID isn’t the only obstacle the church faces. There is a very, very small congregation with little money and the upkeep on the building has taken a grave toll on the finances. A meeting is scheduled for October and hopefully some solutions will be found.

Round Pond Coffee has new hours. They are now open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Quote of the week: “Some days I amaze myself and other days I look for my phone while I’m talking on it.”

