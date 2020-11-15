Round Pond

What is going on with this weather? We have gone from some rather cold temperatures last week to 60s and 70s this week. I am sort of regretting taking the boat out now. We ran out of propane at the cottage, where we are staying while our house is being built, and woke up to 41-degree temps inside last Tuesday. It did not take me long to call the company to find out why we weren’t filled automatically and to get the fireplace and cookstove roaring. Today it is 68 degrees out and beautiful. I guess that we had better enjoy it while we can. After all, even if it doesn’t feel like it, it is the middle of November and we know what is coming down the pike!

Marie Cunningham and Fred Bloom share the same birthdate and are the same age as well. Their birthdays were this past Monday and they had a drive-by, horn-tooting, and well-wishing birthday parade going past their houses, which are next door to each other. This was a fairly big birthday for both, even though they both seem at least 15 years younger! Happy birthday, Fred and Marie.

The Friday dinner to go at King Ro was a success. This week Steph will be dishing up her meatloaf along with mashed potatoes, corn, and buttermilk biscuits. Her dessert will be apple crisp. Remember to call ahead and reserve your meal at 529-5380. It makes us wonder when, and if, we will ever be doing the dinners again in the cafe and Monday night music.

Quote of the week: “You drop something when you are younger, you simply pick it up. When you are older and you drop something, you stare at it for a while contemplating if you actually need it anymore.”

