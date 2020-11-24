After many starts and stops, the town ramps are completed at the shore. Round Pond Village Improvement has had high hopes for this project for a couple of years and, due to permitting, the project was put on hold many times. Thanks to Hanley Construction for their patience and help on these much-needed improvements. The walkway to the middle dock was the recipient of some fixing up as well. There will be some happy boaters next season.

The COVID figures continue to climb in Maine and certainly all over the United States. The daily figures are enough to make you want to hide under your bed and never come out. It is a very scary time for everyone and these ever-increasing numbers are telling us that perhaps we have become too complacent.

It is time to be hyper vigilant — put those masks on, frequently wash your hands, and socially distance. Are we all sick to death of these new terms concerning distancing and the requirements imposed? Yes, of course we are, but this will only be over if we all cooperate and do our part in holding down the spread of this illness.

And remember to call elderly neighbors who may be apprehensive of being out and around large numbers of people in grocery stores, etc., and offer to pick up essentials or do banking. We are all in this together. Kindness can help us all come out of this with perhaps some learned lessons.

Veterans Day snuck up on me this year and I failed to thank all of our veterans in the area in last week’s column. We are all forever grateful for those that gave of themselves. A very hardy thank you for your service.

Maria’s amazing lasagna will be on the menu for this week’s King Ro Friday night to go. Steph will be making her garlic knots to go along with the lasagna and key lime pie for dessert. Call 529-5380 to reserve.

Quote of the week: “Sometimes our only disability is a poor attitude.”

