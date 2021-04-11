Round Pond

The first dock is up and running. The floats and ramps are in. Things are looking pretty good at the town landing with all of the work completed on the launching ramps. Bring on the season!

This week’s menu for King Ro To-Go consists of baked stuffed haddock, roasted potatoes, sweet potato biscuits and Steph’s cream puffs. Call 529-5380 to reserve. There are only five more weeks to go, the last one being May 7.

On Tuesday of this week (I am writing this on Monday) there will be a Zoom meeting of the members of the White Church to vote on permanently closing the church. If this happens most likely the Methodist Conference will take over the building and put it on the market. This will be a very sad time for the community with that church being a landmark of our village since 1853. Most of us old locals either attended Sunday school there and church services, with a great many also being married there and attending funerals over the years as well. The membership dwindled to just 12 and that simply is not enough to maintain the building and pay for the minister, heat etc. A very sad time indeed.

Speaking of churches, it is still up in the air as to whether or not the Brown Church will have vesper services this summer. We would certainly like to, especially where the White Church will most likely be closed. If you have thoughts on this, please call Ann Baty at 529-5704.

Sadly there will not be a summer concert series at the Brown Church this year. Because so many people attend, social distancing is an issue. We can all hope that as the vaccines continue to roll out, that there will be a possibility of our annual Christmas service in December. Stay tuned.

Quote of the week: We shouldn’t complain because we are a Senager (senior teenager). We have everything we wanted as a teenager, only 50 years later. We don’t have to go to school or work. We have our own home. You get an allowance every month. You don’t have a curfew. You have a license and your own car. The people we hang out with are not scared of getting pregnant and you don’t have acne. Life is great.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

