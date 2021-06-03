After a very high wind microburst on Sunday, the old horse chestnut tree on the lawn of the house that Paul and Shari Cunningham used to own on Anchor Inn Road decided to give up the good fight and over it went. Luckily it fell across the road and not on the home. It even managed to miss any power or phone lines. The home is now owned by Carl Ramsey and his wife Sharon Mariner. Carl told us that Sharon had driven in just moments before the tree came down. As can be seen in the picture, the entire center had rotted away. Almost every kid that grew up in Round Pond has some memory of that tree, whether it was swinging from the old swing that used to hang from one of its limbs or just gathering the horse chestnuts for a good chestnut fight. The fire department had the mess cleaned up in under an hour and all is back to normal. Also, welcome to the village, Carl and Sharon.

King Ro has decided to start up the Monday night music again. It will only be outdoors and weather permitting. We still do not feel comfortable having large groups inside. We have also decided to forego the cook outs. There will be pizza and all sorts of sandwiches available inside. The music is from 5-7 p.m. and it is a good idea to bring your chairs. A sign of things getting back to normal!

The Washington Schoolhouse still has some openings for the arts fair on July 17. If you are interested in participating please contact Deb Mikulak at debmik321@gmail.com.

Memorial Day weekend is upon us and Muscongus Bay Lobster will be open for the season as of this Friday. Their hours will be May 28-31, June 3-6, June 10-13, and June 17-20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then in July and August open six days a week and closed Tuesdays.

For a few weeks we have been watching a turkey on our property down by the stream. We were in hopes that she was nesting but saw a dog chase her off a few times. We figured she would go elsewhere. This past Sunday I watched her go across our driveway with eight very tiny offspring. They were probably no older than a day or two. There have also been two geese that have been in the field for weeks. Hopefully there will be little ones soon.

A very hearty welcome home to Sheala and Tony Jackovich. They usually winter out of the country but due to COVID-19, stayed in Florida this year. Their daughter, Gina, escorted them on their flight home. It is so nice to see the lights on at their house again. It’s always a pleasure to see Sheala working in her gardens.

Round Pond has lost two more villagers in the past week. Timmy Jordan and Diana Crawford sadly both passed away. Many condolences to their family and friends.

Quote of the week: “Why do we have to press one for English when they’re just going to transfer us to someone we can’t understand anyway?”

