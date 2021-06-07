Once again the flags are flying high and proud in the village for Memorial Day and the summer season. Thank you to B.J. for hanging them. He has a plan to get at least eight more so that they are hanging from most of the poles at both ends of the town.

As I sit here this morning writing this column it is Memorial Day and a huge thank you goes out to each and everyone that served in our military forces. Jon Poland goes around to each cemetery in our village, in Chamberlain, and the Harrington Meeting House cemetery to place flags on each veteran’s grave. He said that there were over 400 this year.

It was with quite a bit of surprise that I heard the church bells ringing this past Sunday at the White Church. With the conference taking it over June 30, and the church having been closed this last year and a half, I never really thought that we would hear those bells again. Bethiah Callahan informed me that they held services there and will continue to do so each Sunday for the month of June at 9 a.m. It’s anybody’s guess what will happen after June 30, so come enjoy the last few services to be held there.

Round Pond Coffee kicked off the season on May 29. They will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sheala Jackovich is hoping to open her shop by the end of June. They arrived back here only to find that the mice had moved in bag and baggage over the winter and left a horrible mess for them to attend to. She is trying to get everything back in order, unpack her merchandise, and be up and running in a few weeks. Can’t wait to see her happy fat sea gulls out front again!

A reminder again that King Ro is hosting the Monday night music but only outdoors. We are not comfortable yet with large groups of people in the store. So let’s hope for nice weather on Mondays for the summer season.

Quote of the week: “If you see someone falling behind, walk beside them. If you see someone being ignored, find a way to include them. Always remind people of their worth. One small act could mean the world to them.”

