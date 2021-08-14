For many months there has been much speculation and rumors flying around as to what is happening with the White Church. Everyone has been so hopeful that somehow it could be saved by and for the village, instead of becoming another gallery or kitchy store. Finally “every ‘I’ has been dotted and ‘t’ crossed” and the information can be relayed. Nancy Evans and Sarah Matel emailed me a release for the column:

The Round Pond White Church and Helping Hands of Round Pond have recently joined together to support the Round Pond community in new ways.

In June the United Methodist congregation in the White Church voted to disband after 168 years under Methodist leadership. As this was happening, a group of anonymous donors approached the Helping Hands to express interest in having the organization acquire the building with the intent of restoring it and using it for the good of the village. The deed transferred from the Methodist Church to the Helping Hands of Round Pond last week.

The White Church has been at the center of our small town since 1853, and for many years the Helping Hands have met for suppers and gatherings that raised funds used to support community members who experience unforeseen events in their lives. While the White Church will no longer be a consecrated Methodist Church, the Helping Hands believes the historic Greek Revival building still has a vital role to play in our village. Our guiding principle is that the former church building can continue to support and enrich our local community.

We have a good deal of work to accomplish as we move forward to stabilize and restore the church building and we will be planning fundraisers and social events over the coming months and years. Nancy Evans and Sarah Stevenson Matel are currently serving as co-presidents, Jody McKenzie Harris as vice-president, Debi Poland continues to serve as treasurer, and Alith Young as secretary. Please email us with any questions at helpinghandsroundpond@gmail.com.

The first nondenominational service will be held at the White Church on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. The service will be led by community leader and educator Chris Mitchell. The church cordially invites all members of the community, especially former congregants and supporters of the White Church, as they honor the past and look forward to the future. The Helping Hands and community are invited to enjoy coffee at 11 a.m. on the front lawn after the service.

It has been decided by the Washington Schoolhouse Association to cancel the 2021 ABC sale due to unforeseen circumstances, including the surge of COVID cases in Lincoln County. The sale has been postponed until May 28 and 29, 2022. Donations cannot be accepted until May 2022.

Reverend Bob Ganung will be leading the Vesper Services this Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Brown Church. Services start at 7 p.m.

Quote of the week: Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.

