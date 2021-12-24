For a few weeks we have been seeing a huge immature hawk around our house and property. The other day Jon Poland called to tell me that there was a big owl on the Brown Church and that I might like a picture for my column. I rushed down and got a somewhat decent picture but when I expanded it on my phone I could see that it was actually the hawk that we have been seeing. I guess that he must have enjoyed the view from the top of the church.

We got our first significant snow this past weekend. Although it certainly was not equal to the storms that we had around here when we were kids, it is nice to think that we could possibly have a white Christmas.

Thinking about when we were kids in the village, it seemed that we never wanted for snow. Buddy Davis and I had endless amounts in which we built so many snow forts over the years. There was always sledding to be had in Rice’s field, now Knight Coolidge’s, and the pond at the bottom was always ripe for skating, as were many ponds around the town. There was always a game of cross the line going on, with all ages playing.

Phones and TVs did not call us inside, just our mothers calling for us to come home for dinner then right back outside we went again, many times to burn the ever present tires on the ice. And who can forget those painful frozen toes inside those cheap, thin skates that we had back in those days? The lucky kids had skate guards on their blades so that they could walk home without having to peel the skates off in order to put our boots back on. It is a much overused phrase, “those were the days,” but it did sum up the Round Pond life many years ago and those of us that were lucky enough to experience it.

There will not be any Friday night dinners to go at King Ro until Jan. 7 due to the holidays.

Wishing everyone the merriest of holidays and hopefully an improved year ahead.

Quote of the week: “Judge me when you are perfect.”

