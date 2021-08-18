Take a trip back to Maine’s past when you visit the Washington Schoolhouse in Round Pond. Throughout August, the museum at the 19th-century schoolhouse will be open on Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m. Visitors can imagine themselves learning as they sit in the lovingly restored classroom from bygone days.

The schoolhouse is at 1426 Route 32 in the heart of Round Pond village. The Round Pond Schoolhouse Association administers the site. Admission is free.

Private museum tours can also be arranged by calling Bill Smith at 529-2008. He is the vice president of the association and a graduate of the Washington School.

A reminder that the Attic-Basement-Closet Rummage Sale originally scheduled for Aug. 21-11 has been postponed until Memorial Day weekend next May.

The Round Pound Schoolhouse Association is dedicated to maintaining this 19th-century landmark as a place for educational, cultural and community events. For more information, go to roundpondschoolhouse.org or follow the Round Pond Schoolhouse Facebook page.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

