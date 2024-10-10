SBS Gazette

SBS soccer team

By Annabelle Waltz

Have you played soccer?

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday the soccer team has practice. There is a regular schedule for practices. First we do two laps around the field, and then two telephone poles around the field. A telephone pole is when all 15 players line up near home base and then start jogging. The person in the back runs all the way in front of the person in the lead. Once the new person is in the front, they slow down to a jog and the new person in the back sprints to get in front of them. This keeps going around the whole perimeter of the field.

After this drill, we do agilities and then a water break. Agilities involve knee slaps, butt kicks, grapevines, and similar exercises.

After the water break we have goal kicks, where we practice kicking the ball into the goal. After that games are on Mondays and Wednesdays! The games are cool because it’s fun seeing the kids who have been practicing for the big day showing off their new skills!

The soccer team name is South Bristol, there are 15 kids on the team.

Pumpkinfest, ticket sales, and boat shop

By Aysel Fraser

The eighth grade class has been selling boat raffle tickets to fundraise for their trip to Washington, D.C. This tradition has been going for many years.

A big event coming up is Pumpkinfest. Pumpkinfest is a tradition in Damariscotta where local artists decorate giant pumpkins and put them on display in front of local businesses. They are weighed first, and the biggest pumpkin wins.

You will find the eighth graders selling boat raffle tickets in the nonprofits section. They will be selling Oct. 12-13 in downtown Damariscotta. The eighth graders have also been going to boat shop, which you can read more about in the “Back to boat shop” article.

Back to boat shop

By Lainey Thibodeau

Another great year has started for eighth graders as they go to boat shop every Friday each week. Each week, the eighth graders learn more about and how to use different tools, facts about the wood they are using, and about the Maine Maritime Museum itself.

They have all started to build their stools, which are coming along great.

We are all looking forward to building the toolboxes, half models, and two skiffs.

Upcoming games

By Aysel Fraser

The SBS soccer team will be playing in two games this week! You are welcome to come to them! One is at Bristol Consolidated School on Wednesday, and the other is at Nobleboro Central School on Thursday. Both games are at 3:45 pm.

