SBS Gazette

Halloween party

By Aysel Fraser

A South Bristol tradition is the Halloween party. Every year, the eighth graders plan a party for the school. It will take place in the South Bristol School gym on Friday, Oct. 25.

It is open to the public and will include a haunted walk, concessions, games, a costume contest, and even a dunk tank! Also, you can bring a decorated or carved pumpkin to the party to enter the pumpkin contest!

All the proceeds will go to fund the eighth graders’ trip to Washington, D.C. Please come and enjoy the party, and make sure to wear a costume!

SBS cleanup

By Lainey Thibodeau

On Sunday, Oct. 20, the SBS Boosters hosted their annual fall cleanup. Many people came to the school to help rake leaves, clean out gardens, put up gutters, trim bushes, and more.

Almost 30 people showed up to help with the efforts. The cleanup wrapped up with a lunch consisting of hot dogs, chips, drinks, and delicious brownies.

Thanks to everyone who came to help out.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Plummer Point Week

By SBS Staff

The South Bristol School sixth and seventh graders spent a week at Plummer Point Preserve and Witch Island learning outdoors.

In sun and in rain, they explored their surroundings, played games, learned about biodiversity, did scientific investigations, learned about Wabanaki people, culture, and edible plants, kayaked around and to Witch Island, and journaled about their experiences.

We would like to thank Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust for hosting our class and for providing such great opportunities for the students in our county.

YAC/Booster collaboration

By SBS Boosters

The SBS community came together in a time of need: there were amazing efforts of the YAC/Booster partnership for those dealing with the cleanup after Hurricane Helene. As a community, we gathered jackets, hats, one pair of long waders, 17 pairs of boots, and 30 pairs of brand new thick fishing gloves.

Thank you to the families that brought items into our collection bins and additional thanks to the South Bristol Fire Department and the South Bristol Fisherman’s Co-op for helping collect items.

A truck full of these items, specifically needed for the difficult and dangerous job of clean-up after the storm, traveled down to North Carolina on Oct. 15. Three hundred and eight pairs of boots was the final tally collected in this first-response round of assistance to the hurricane cleanup efforts!

The SBS Boosters are very proud of our community and how quickly and powerfully we can come together to help those in need. Thank you all again for your collaboration!

