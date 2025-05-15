The Challenger Center

By Aiyana Plummer

On Thursday, May 1, in celebration of Space Week, South Bristol School third through eighth graders went to the Cole Land Transportation Museum and the Challenger Learning Center.

The Challenger Center is a fun, high-tech learning environment where kids and adults can have fun and learn

through simulated activities. Not only did the kids choose their own jobs they got to do, they got to do them in action.

All together the Challenger Center was a very fun and educational experience I would recommend to everyone who likes space or learning.

Maine School Garden Day

By Deb Thibodeau

South Bristol School was honored on Saturday, May 10 at the Maine School Garden Day Celebration. South Bristol School was recognized for its garden and bee program and highlighted in the Maine School Garden Network’s 2026 calendar.

SBS integrates the garden and bees into its social and emotional learning lessons, nutrition program, and summer club offerings, as well as academics.

Keep an eye out for a garden tour possibility on Saturday June 21 in future articles of the SBS Gazette!

