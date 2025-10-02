SBS Gazette

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Marine Week at South Bristol School

By Luke Martunas

On Sept. 18, Sept. 23, and Sept. 25, South Bristol School went on field trips for Marine Week.

We went to the Boothbay Sea and Science Center on Sept. 18, where we explored tide pools for ocean creatures. We also did arts and crafts. And we went to the Maine State Aquarium. There was a touch tank where you could touch starfish and other creatures. There was also a tank with striped bass and a mudskipper in it. In another tank there was fish that looked like shiners (minnows) but much bigger and a blue lobster! Blue lobsters are a very rare type of lobster.

On Sept. 23, we went to the Maine Maritime Museum. We went on a boat ride and saw the Chris Van Dusen exhibit.

Then on Sept. 25 we went inside of a whale. A special guest came in with a blow up whale named Chunk. We learned about the parts of the whale, like the lungs and the teeth.

Then on Sept. 26 we sang sea shanties with Castlebay. I liked that they were easy to remember like poems.

The hobby of dirt biking

By Konner Parlin

It is fun to ride dirt bikes.

Dirt bikes have a motor and an engine. When you ride one, it feels faster than a regular bike. It is also easier than a regular bike because you don’t have to pedal. You just press the throttle on the handlebar and the bike zooms off!

You can ride on trails and hit jumps. You can find jumps on a dirt bike track or in the woods. I started when I was 5 years old!

Our new art teacher

By Penelope McPhee

SBS has a new art teacher. She is so funny and she’s nice. She is very creative. She comes up with so many different ideas of art.

We started painting on the second day of art! In past years, we had to spend a lot of time drawing before we could start painting, but this time, we chose one of the objects that she had in the classroom – a stuffie, or something else – we drew the shape (if we wanted to, we could trace it first, before we drew it ourselves), and then we started painting!

This week we are painting on the sidewalk.

What’s fun about Mrs. Rho is that she has twisty, bendy toys that we can play with if we finish our work early. She tells us that we don’t have to do exactly what she shows us. We can put our own spin on it. For example, if the class was doing something about a butterfly, we could decide to do a dragon instead.

Art is a lot of fun!

