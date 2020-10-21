Dear Community Members,

I hope you are well and enjoying the subtle changes of early autumn. This is the important time of year when we ask you to make a gift to support Skidompha Library’s work. Asking for money is never a comfortable task — and we did not send our spring appeal this year due to the pandemic. But I am hopeful that you will be inspired to give now, because I know that throughout 2020, Skidompha has worked very hard to redefine, diversify, and enhance how we offer library services.

While we had to close our doors for a short time, we never stopped thinking of you or creating adaptive services on behalf of all residents of Nobleboro, Newcastle, Damariscotta, and the Pemaquid peninsula. Then, as early as April, we launched a new comprehensive effort to meet you outside and online, which grew into:

– Four days of curbside service per week in which we delivered books, audiobooks, videos, and more

– A contact-free summer reading program for children and young adults with activities and crafts, as well as two librarian-led Facebook groups for staying in touch

– Expanded digital programming, including continued story time for children and families, our poetry club, mindfulness meditation class, and book discussions

– Safety-first outreach to seniors and others with an acute need of books

Now Skidompha has moved forward once again, having opened in August for limited in-person browsing and checkout while continuing curbside services. We’ve come through the last few months with a strengthened commitment to being there for you in old and new ways. So please be there for us, too. We are your library, and with your generous gift we will be able to joyfully continue as a beacon of hope, learning, connection, and vibrant community.

Donations can be made online at skidompha.org or by making a check out to “Skidompha Library” and mailing to Skidompha Library – Fall 2020 Appeal, P.O. Box 70, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

(Skidompha Library has been supporting our community since 1885 in downtown Damariscotta. You can find us online and view our full calendar at skidompha.org.)

