Skidompha Skoop

Dear readers,

The library is delighted to announce that it is now open for contact-less curbside pickup of library materials. Curbside pickup hours will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 2 – 6 p.m.

How it works:

– Reserve items from the Skidompha collection by phone, 563-5513, or with the “Reserve a Book” button on the library’s website, or by Minerva book request.

– The library will contact you when your items are ready for pickup; please pick up items within three days of receiving notification.

– Please call the library when you arrive and a staff member will meet you outside the back entrance. Please wear a mask.

– Library staff will place items in a bag on the table outside the entrance.

– Please keep at least six feet of space between you and others during pickup and wait for library staff to move away before retrieving items from the table.

At this time, only library staff are permitted inside the library.

More information and answers to frequently asked questions are available at skidompha.org.

Matthew Graff

Executive Director

Skidompha Library

Updates from Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop

The Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop remains temporarily closed through June. We are in discussions about the timing of reopening and are hopeful we can reopen sometime in July. We are still unable to accept book donations, and patrons are asked not to leave donations outside of the shop. Patrons with questions may email bookshop@skidompha.org.

Because 100% of all sales from Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop support Skidompha Library, the book shop is an important fundraising component for the library. In the absence of being able to purchase books, patrons are encouraged to consider making a financial donation through Skidompha’s website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

