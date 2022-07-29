Skidompha Skoop

Dear friends,

We are excited to share the news that Skidompha will become a temporary COVID testing site starting this week. This service will be offered to the community through the fall.

PCR testing will be offered on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting on Friday, July 29. We will then send the tests away for processing and results will come back in 24-48 hours.

To get tested, patrons must meet one of these criteria:

Symptomatic: Experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of smell or taste, chill, fatigue, etc. in the last 14 days

Exposed: Had contact with someone who has a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days

High-risk: Diagnosed with underlying conditions such as heart conditions or high blood pressure, or immunocompromised

Pregnant: Currently pregnant

Please note that these tests cannot be used to meet travel requirements.

The test pick-up and drop box will be located outside at the back entrance. People who wish to pick up a kit can call the library, and a staff member will set the kit on the table for them to pick up.

You will need to register your test online and can either do your swab here, outside of the library or take it and bring it back (on the same day). Tests will be packed up and shipped out on the same day they are collected.

Some helpful tips:

You will need a computer or smart device to log in to the website or scan the provided QR code.

You can take the test without insurance, but if you have insurance, please bring your card.

If you have been vaccinated, please bring a copy of your vaccination card to provide vaccination dates.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at 887-0919.

Be well,

Matthew Graff

Executive Director

Skidompha Public Library

Upcoming events

Book binding and augmented reality

The first class on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10:30 a.m. will teach participants to make and bind their own books. They’ll take the finished book home and have a week to fill it with stories and art. The second class on Friday, Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m will enhance our stories using augmented reality.

This class is perfect for kids ages 8 and up. No previous art or technology experience is necessary. Registration is required, and participants need to attend both classes. Email children@skidompha.org or call the library (887-0919) to register or for more information.

Whale sculpture course

A two-day, small-scale whale sculpture course will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 10-11 in Porter Hall. Participants will use clay to make a 3-dimensional model of a whale. On the second day, we’ll get into some engineering to make our whale sculptures swim through the air.

Registration is required, and space is limited. Email children@skidompha.org or call the library (887-0919) to register.

Printmaking for teens

Local artist Graham Walton will be at Skidompha to teach this hybrid offering on Thursday, July 28 at 4 p.m. Whether you would like to join us in person or remotely, anyone ages 13-18 is welcome to register. Learn how to carve your own wooden block for printmaking! Skidompha will provide all materials, as well as a free book. Registration is required, and space is limited.

Teen watercolor journaling

Erica Qualey will be back at Skidompha Library on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. for watercolor journaling. Anyone ages 13-18 is welcome, and Skidompha will provide all supplies (plus a free book). This class will be a hybrid offering—feel free to come in person or via Zoom.

Registration is required. Email kfavaloro@skidompha.org or call 887-0919 to register.

Weekly happenings

Drop-in technology help is offered 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. Each 20-minute session is designed to assist with using functioning technology, not device diagnosis or repair. To register for a session, stop by the library or call 887-0919

Mindfulness meditation group meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Email Jeannette at jeaton@skidompha.org to join.

Virtual poetry group meets 10 a.m., Fridays. Join to share or just to listen. For more information or to register, please Jeannette at jeaton@skidompha.org.

(Skidompha Library has been supporting our community since 1885 in downtown Damariscotta. You can find us online and view our full calendar at skidompha.org.)

