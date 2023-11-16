Skidompha Skoop

Dear friends,

Kristi Favaloro, children’s librarian, here. It is my absolute delight to fill in and write this week’s letter to you all.

As I write, families are trickling in through the back door of the library to gather for our monthly all-ages game night. They’ll eat some snacks, move their pieces around various game boards, and spend some quality time together. But the best part tends to happen during the final hour of the evening. Kids, being kids, make fast friends with anyone relatively close to their age. This has a way of bringing together families that have never met, and before you know it all-ages laughter is ringing through the library.

We all know that libraries are changing. Not so long ago, they were solemn institutions filled with books and silence. Books and silence are still some of our favorite things, but the role of libraries has shifted and they have the additional function of being a community hub. As library workers, our job has always been to help people find information, but now we also take pride in fostering connections. Whether folks are new in town or have lived here their whole lives and are looking for something fun (and free!) to do, we are grateful that the library has become a place for everyone. There is zero pressure, and all are welcome to come and be themselves.

If you want to join us for an upcoming game night, we have two different options. Family game night is for people ages 5ish and up, and takes place from 4-6 p .m. on the second Friday of each month. Teen/adult game night is for people ages 16 and up, and takes place from 6-9 p.m. on the first Friday of each month.

Thank you all for being a part of our community.

Kristi Favaloro

Children’s librarian

(Skidompha Library has been supporting our community since 1885 in downtown Damariscotta. You can find us online and view our full calendar at skidompha.org.)

