Skidompha Skoop

Dear friends,

I want to bring to your attention a unique and possibly critical program we have coming up at Skidompha: Self-Care Second.

Are the holidays finally getting to you? Not overjoyed and ecstatic to spend Christmas dinner with all of your family (it’s alright, a lot of people aren’t)? Maybe you’ve had too much holiday shopping, music, or commercialization? If so, come down to Skidompha on Friday, Dec. 15 between the hours of 10 a.m. noon for … quiet. Just quiet.

Molly has reserved Porter Hall in the morning for anyone so inclined to come in and sit in silence. We will have warm drinks, dim lights, cozy seating, and (best of all) no talking. Relax with your thoughts, or gently let those thoughts pass over you. Read a book. Do a crossword puzzle. Or just breathe. Any silent, quiet activity is welcome. Porter will be a calming environment for those who might be feeling overwhelmed.

Skidompha believes strongly in self care, and we hope you will consider using this “public service” even if you are not at wit’s end yet. And we promise to keep it a secret if you can only find the time to stop by because of “errands.”

Per our tradition Skidompha will be closed over the holiday week, from Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 30. We will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Come on in and make sure to pick up a few extra books and movies for the break. Kristi, Frazier, and Molly are ready to help with suggestions if you’re not quite sure what you want. Remember that Skidompha does not charge late fees on items, and our book returns will be open and emptied regularly during this time.

Also, we are starting a new policy next year on Jan. 2: library cards will be required to check out items. In the past we have not required your card but this has led to a number of problems including lapses in privacy and books being checked out to the wrong patron. Let us know if you are missing your card and we can provide you with a new one for you, including one you can hang on your keychain!

Thank you for your support and we look forward to seeing you.

Matthew Graff

Executive Director

Skidompha Public Library

(Skidompha Library has been supporting our community since 1885 in downtown Damariscotta. You can find us online and view our full calendar at skidompha.org.)

